For the third straight year — and the 10th time overall — the Ridgefield High girls indoor track and field team was the bridesmaid at the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Championship meet Thursday in New Haven.

The Tigers won three events to compile 93 points and finish second behind Danbury, which defended its title with 122 points. Ridgefield was five points ahead of third-place Greenwich (88 points) in the 14-team field.

The Ridgefield boys team had 46.50 points to place fourth behind Danbury (130 points), Staples (71.50) and Trumbull (48) in a field of 13 teams.

Among the three first-place finishers for the Ridgefield girls was the 4×800-meter relay team of Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli, Anna Landler and Katie Jasminski, which won in a meet-record time 9:33.14. The four Tigers demolished the previous mark of 9:44.36, set by Danbury in 2010.

Ridgefield also got victories in two field events, as Anna Landler won the long jump (16’4″) and Brianne McGill triumphed in the shot put (37’5.75″).

Alexandra Damron was second in the 300-meter dash (42.38) and Landler placed second in the 600-meter run (1:39.41). Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Jennifer Paul and Damron combined to finish second in the 4×200 relay (1:50.34).

Third-place individual finishes came from Kasey McGerald in the 1,000 (3:04.06) and Simon in the 55-meter hurdles (8.95). McGerald, Viggiano, Emma Langis and Jasminski were third in the 4×400 relay (4:10.84), and Petruzzelli, Paul, Amelia Hynes and McGerald teamed to place third in the sprint medley relay (4:24.30).

Adding points with top-eight finishes for Ridgefield were Simon in the 55-meter dash (fourth, 7.65); Jasminski in the 600 (fourth, 1:39.74); Rachel Maue (sixth, 3:07.62) and Caitlin Slaminko (eighth, 3:12.33) in the 1,000; Pisanelli (fourth, 5:19.89) and Viggiano (fifth, 5:21.03) in the 1,600; and Eliza Overlock in the high jump (eighth, 4’8″).

Although the Ridgefield boys team did not win any events, the Tigers had several top-five individual finishes and also scored in all four relays.

The Tigers suppled two of the meet’s fastest runners, as Shane Palmer finished second (6.61) and Aidan Spearman was third (6.68) in the 55-meter dash.

Thomas Vilinskis placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.18), and Brad DeMassa was fourth in the 3,200 (9:49.07).

Contributing sixth-place finishes were Will Carpenter in the 300 (37.60), Robert Cohen in the 600 (1:28.17), Evan Wein in the 55-meter hurdles (8.37), Oliver Hayes in the pole vault (10’0″), and Justin Showstead in the shot put (42’3.75″).

Ridgefield’s best relay performance came from the team of Palmer, Spearman, Evan Hogan and Carpenter, which finished second in a time of 1:33.76.

Ty Howley, Ken Day, Kevin Arnold and Calvin Keller were fourth in the 4×800 relay (8:26.61), and Palmer, Hogan, Mitchell van der Noll and Day placed fourth in the sprint medley relay (3:47.70).

Cohen, Aidan Williams, Vilinskis and Francisco Turdera combined to finish fifth in the 4×400 relay (3:40.09).