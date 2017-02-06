Schools project 2.3% salary increase for teachers

Teacher salaries — the largest figure in the district’s budget — are projected to increase $1,082,000, or 2.3%, in the 2017-18 school year.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Beck presented part of the proposed budget at the Jan. 26 Board of Education meeting, highlighting the $46,360,772 spent on teachers this year compared to the estimated $47,442,772 next year.

Noncertified salaries are projected to increase 3% — costing the district $10,359,029 next year.

Beck said that employee benefits — for both certified and noncertified teachers — are expected to increase by 9.8%, from $17,239,512 in 2016-17 to a projected $18,933,351 for the 2017-18 school year.

Transportation, facilities, and special education budgets are still being discussed by the board’s subcommittees, according to the district’s business manager Paul Hendrickson.

“The board at large doesn’t even know what the projected percentages are,” he said.

“The best way to put it is that it’s a work in progress,” Hendrickson said. “We’ve been having several meetings a week both among school administrators and members of the Board of Education to discuss the budget and where we want to go.”

Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin will present the completed budget for the 2017-18 school year Monday, Feb. 13.