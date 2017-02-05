Recreation Notes: Instructor training, stroke clinic

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation wants to keep your children swimming. Our stroke clinics are available on Sundays from Feb. 26 to March 26. Classes meet from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. These clinics are perfect for students getting ready for their swim team or preparing for a lifeguard or water safety instructor training course. You may register for one to four days. Each clinic focuses on a different stroke and emphasis is put on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills.

You can become a certified swim instructor in just nine days. Our Water Safety Instructor course is for students ages 16 and older. This American Red Cross certification course meets Feb. 28 to April 25. Classes are held on Tuesdays from 5:45 to 9:45 p.m. There is a physical pre-course skills test which takes place in the pool and must be passed in order to take the course. The test is on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Recreation Center pool. The deadline to register is Feb. 21. Candidates who pass the course are eligible to get hired to teach swim lessons at the Recreation Center. Please visit us online for a list of skills required to enroll. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.