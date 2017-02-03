Library Line: Take Your Child to the Library Day

Take Your Child to the Library Day is a national library promotion that was started a few years ago right here in Connecticut. We are pleased to participate again this year on Feb. 4, when our new library director, Brenda McKinley, will be the guest reader at Drop-In Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Stay for cider and cookies and a chance to chat with Brenda after storytime.

While you are here, sign up for a library card for every member of your family, even the youngest child. We have several fun designs to choose from. All you need is proof of Ridgefield residence. And you can make a library card holder craft throughout the day in the Lodewick Family Children’s Library.

The Friends of the Library will be holding a pop-up children’s book sale as well so you can build up your own home library. Check our website for exact sale times.

Also on Feb. 4 is our hard drive smash recycling event from 1 to 4 p.m. and an opening reception from 4 to 6 for Flowers Grow, artist Pamela Stoddart’s new exhibit of flower-themed mixed media and paintings.

Come enjoy the Ridgefield Library every day, but especially on Feb. 4!

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, and mfrind@ridgefieldlibrary.org