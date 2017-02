Alternating one-way traffic is scheduled at the state’s Route 35 construction site Monday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 10.

Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s transportation department, told The Press Friday, Feb. 3, the delays will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between the Fox Hill Condos entrance and the rec center driveway.

All activities are weather permitting, he said.