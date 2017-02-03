Aldrich: Tarps, rats coming off trees later this month

Say goodbye to the rats, and the tarp-covered trees.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will remove the suffocated trees on Main Street — and the fake rodents dangling from limb to limb — following the last day of Kim Jones’ “White Crow” exhibit Sunday, Feb. 5.

The museum’s press coordinator Emily Devoe said that trees will be cut down some time between Monday Feb. 6 and Saturday, March 4.

The Aldrich had scheduled the removal of the four trees before Jones’ exhibit, which began in May 2016.



“We offered them to the artist, following our tradition of offering materials that are part of the museum’s landscape or building for artists to use,” Devoe said.