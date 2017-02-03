The Ridgefield Press

Aldrich: Tarps, rats coming off trees later this month

By Ivanha Paz on February 3, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Kim Jones’ “White Crow” exhibit closes Sunday, Feb. 5. After that, the Aldrich will remove the black tarps and the rats that have drawn the ire of letter writers and Main Street residents over the last several months. —  Ivanha Paz photo

Say goodbye to the rats, and the tarp-covered trees.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will remove the suffocated trees on Main Street — and the fake rodents dangling from limb to limb — following the last day of Kim Jones’ “White Crow” exhibit Sunday, Feb. 5.

The museum’s press coordinator Emily Devoe said that trees will be cut down some time between Monday Feb. 6 and Saturday, March 4.

The Aldrich had scheduled the removal of the four trees before Jones’ exhibit, which began in May 2016.

“We offered them to the artist, following our tradition of offering materials that are part of the museum’s landscape or building for artists to use,” Devoe said. 

Four trees in total will be cut down as part of the museum’s pre-planned landscaping. Three have been covered with a black tarp since May 2016, and the other has been infested with fake plastic rats. — Ivanha Paz photo

