Author Jenny Rosenstrach to speak at Lounsbury House Wednesday

Family Facetime, a project sponsored by the Goldstone Foundation, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse, and Insight Counseling, will host author Jenny Rosenstrach at the Lounsbury House from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Rosenstrach, who wrote the book Dinner: A Love Story, will speak to Ridgefield parents about approaches to helping their family connect over device-free family dinners.

The event, which includes dinner, is free to registered parents and $10 per non-registered couple.

Register in person at the Rec Center or visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org for more information.