Ridgefield Academy teams score high honors at WordMasters Challenge

A team representing Ridgefield Academy achieved highest honors in the recent WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually. The sixth grade team scored an impressive 180 points out of a possible 200 in the first of three meets this year, placing eighth in the nation.

Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fourth grader Béibhinn Geaney, sixth graders Julia Brennan and Annie Suter, and eighth grader Cate Mathews each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 12 fourth graders, 26 sixth graders and 33 eighth graders achieved this result. Other students from Ridgefield Academy who achieved outstanding results in the meet include fifth graders Jodie Frechette, Aidan Geaney, Abigail Slocum, Andrew Toft and Eleanor Tong; sixth graders Meredith Joo, Helena Ladah, and Alexander Safir; seventh grader Scott Coleman and eighth grader Stella Dubin.

The WordMasters Challenge™ is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.

The WordMasters Challenge program is administered by a company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools. Further information is available at the company’s website: http://www.wordmasterschallenge.com.

