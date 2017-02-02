Ridgefield happenings: Art history, sports ethics, and BandJam deadline

Parenting series continues at library

The Ridgefield Library is presenting a talk, Interning for Adulthood: Essential Skills Teens Need to Succeed in Adulthood, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. As part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation: Instilling Resilience series, this topic covers money literacy, time management and interpersonal problem solving.

Parenting the Selfie Generation is a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield Council of PTAs, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, Fairfield County Bank, Silver Hill Hospital, and the Taylor-Zemo Foundation.

To register for the program or for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Art history class

Early to High Renaissance in Italy and Northern Europe is an art history class available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. “The course will focus on the things certain artists accomplished, the significance of their inventions and discoveries, and how these new ways of seeing pushed Western art forward,” said instructor Michael Serao.

Serao, who has a master of fine arts degree, has been teaching for more than 30 years. The class meets on Mondays, Feb. 6 and 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $37. Info at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Voter league plans meet artist party

Hans Fischer’s painting Evening in the Park will be on display at Sarah’s Wine Bar at a meet-the-artist cocktail party on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. to kick off the League of Women Voters annual art raffle fund-raiser.

Fischer, a Ridgefield artist and member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, has donated the artwork that he created specifically for the league.

The event is free with a cash bar. The drawing for the painting, valued at $2,400, will be Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m. at Gallo Ristorante during a guest bartending event in support of the league. The winner need not be present. For information and raffle tickets ($5), call Amanda Cordano at 203-313-9930.

Discovery Center plans night viewing

The Discovery Center at Ridgefield, in conjunction with the New Pond Farm observatory in West Redding, is hosting an astronomy program on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 7 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be an optional classroom lesson to help participants better understand what will be viewed. People should dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk from the parking area to the observatory. Lawn chairs and binoculars are suggested.

The program is $4 per person for Discovery Center members, with a maximum of $16 per family; for nonmembers, $6 per person, with a maximum of $24 per family. Register at ridgefielddiscovery.org/ or call 203-438-1063.

If it looks as if the skies might be cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

BandJam 2017 deadline Feb. 25

The deadline for this year’s Ridgefield BandJam is Feb. 25. In its eighth year, BandJam brings brings middle and high school rockers to the stage. Details are available at RidgefieldBandJam.com

Tryouts for the 16 semifinalist bands will take place at the Ridgefield Playhouse in March. This year’s competition will take place on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m.

Caplan leads sports ethics book talk

Ridgefielder Dr. Arthur Leonard Caplan will be at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. to discuss his latest book, The Ethics of Sports.

The talk will explore a variety of sports ethics questions and involve the audience in a discussion of cases, codes, legal opinions, and regulatory decisions.

Caplan is a professor of bioethics and director of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Langone Medical Center. To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

In-home care is topic of talk

Heather McGhie, director of HomeCare by RVNA, will discuss different types of in-home care and various ways it can be provided on Friday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. at Founders Hall. She’ll also explain how Medicare covers home-care expenses, and give tips for selecting a caregiver.

This seminar is free. For more information, go to founders-hall.org

Ballroom, swing classes to start

Two classes, Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing, start Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Ridgefield Continuing Education. In Beginner 1 (seven sessions, 7:05 to 8 p.m., $84 per person), students will learn three or four basic steps for swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, and rumba.

West Coast Swing is a contemporary style of swing. The Beginner 2 course (seven sessions, 8:05 to 9 p.m., $84 per person) will add some figures to the dances taught in Beginner 1. No partner required. Two left feet welcome. Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and has been a teacher for more than 20 years.

Wear leather- or suede-soled shoes. Zumba and Line Dance are also available. Advance registration required. For information or to register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Castles and palaces is topic of seminar

A new two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education seminar on castles, palaces and Queen Victoria will focus on homes Victoria visited, with a look at locations used for the filming of the new series on the queen. English designers for royalty will also be featured.

Yorkshire tea and scones will be served. Instructor Linda Keefer has taught interior design for more than 15 years. Her Pinterest design page has 35,000 followers. The class meets on Friday, Feb. 10, from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $24. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Lego time at Garden of Ideas

The Garden of Ideas on North Salem Road is sponsoring a Lego competition. Participants build a structure for their Lego city. Creations are due on Feb. 11 or 12.

One first prize will be awarded for the 8-12 age group ($12), 13-17 age group ($15) and 18-99 age group ($25). Proceeds benefit Friends of the Garden of Ideas. Judging will be based on creativity, structural engineering, and beauty. Register at gardenofideas.com

Nature and healing is topic of library talk

A talk, the Healing Power of Nature, is scheduled for the Ridgefield Library Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. with Deana Paqua. As part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series, Paqua will discuss medicine people, tribal shamans and healers who have worked in conjunction with nature to assist in the healing process. She will also describe the spiritual connection with nature and the Earth and provide meditations and shamanic journeys (with drum) to allow attendees to make their own connections with the spirits of trees, plants, flowers, and more.

Call 203-438-2282 to register or for more information.

Language classes

Day and evening French, Spanish, Italian, and German language classes start next week through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tuition is $110 to $149 with an additional text fee. Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country.

Advance registration required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Stoddart’s art in library exhibit

Recent work by Pamela Stoddart will be on exhibit in the Ridgefield Library’s lower-level gallery from Feb. 2 to 27. There will be an artist’s reception for the show, Flowers Grow, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Stoddart is known for her large-scale floral paintings and mixed-media flower-themed paintings, and her work is notable for its compositions and color palettes.

“From a young age I have been drawn to flowers, photographing flowers, admiring flowers, depicting flowers. Flowers creep into almost all of my paintings. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s not,” said Stoddart.

Stoddart’s paintings are both figurative and abstract.

Infant, child CPR

An infant and child CPR class is being held at the Ridgefield fire station on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The course, for expectant mothers, new parents, grandparents, or those who care for an infant or child at home, is being taught by local firefighter/paramedic Michael Trenck. The cost is $15 per person. Call 203-701-9210 for more information.