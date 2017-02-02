The Ridgefield Press

Allan “Bud” Buttrick Jr., Air Force veteran

February 2, 2017

Allan Winfield Buttrick Jr.

Allan Winfield “Bud” Buttrick, Jr., born March 31, 1931 formerly of Ridgefield, CT died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home in Torrington, CT. He joins his loving wife, Anne Palmer Buttrick in restful peace.

After his service in the Unites States Air Force, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Anne Palmer and were married in September of 1954. Allan and Anne were married for 59 years before Anne’s passing in February of 2014. Allan pursued a successful career in advertising as a graphic designer and retired as the Art Director for Communication Corporation in Stamford, CT.

Allan and Anne’s family were Ridgefield residents for 30 years where they raised their three children. He is survived by his two sons, Allan W. Buttrick III and partner, Susan Moran, Todd Buttrick; a daughter, Leigh Leighton, and her husband Bernie; and three grandchildren, Michael, Alyssa and Jenna.

There will be no calling hours. Phalen Funeral Home, 285 Migeon Ave., Torrington, CT has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: VNA Northwest, Inc., 607 Bantam Rd., Unit F, Bantam, CT 06750.

A memorial service for Allan will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 am.

