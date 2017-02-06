Cropper named regional director of Coast Guard Foundation

Ridgefield resident Loralyn Cropper has been named regional director for the Coast Guard Foundation’s northeast branch.

She will work closely with Coast Guard units in the area to identify and fulfill education, morale and family support needs for Coast Guard members. Cropper replaces Susan Ludwig in this position. Ludwig was recently named president of the Coast Guard Foundation.

“I am thrilled to serve the brave men and women of the United States Coast Guard,” said Cropper. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead and to the impact we can have on the lives of those who sacrifice so much for our nation.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org