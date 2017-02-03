Comedian Marc Maron takes The Playhouse stage March 2

For more than twenty years, Marc has been writing and performing raw and thought-provoking comedy for print, stage, radio and television. A legend in the stand-up community, he has appeared on HBO, Conan, Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Green Room, two Comedy Central Presents specials, and almost every show that allows comics to perform. The Ridgefield Playhouse presents Marc Maron: Too Real Tour on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. The multi-faceted Marc Maron skyrocketed to household name status almost immediately following the 2009 launch of WTF with Marc Maron, his renegade podcast recorded in his Los Angeles garage. Maron’s word-of-mouth notoriety is inseparable from his genius as a conversationalist and improviser. In his podcast and his IFC television series, the off-the-cuff funnyman draws on his tenure as a stand-up comic by embracing spontaneity to summon the unfiltered, authentic, and quite often brutally honest conversation. All are ingredients for brilliant comedic storytelling. On the small screen, Maron’s critically acclaimed half-hour scripted series, Maron, will premiere its fourth season on IFC this May. The show was created, written, and produced by Maron, who also directed episodes in seasons 2 and 3. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield) and receive 10% off when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for this event is 90.7fm WFUV.

WTF with Marc Maron features interviews with his fellow comedians (both old friends and acquaintances) which arc their careers, shared past experiences, and stories from the road. WTF interviewees (ranging from Robin Williams to President Obama) have sat for a session in Maron’s garage, laying themselves bare for the host’s regular mix on congenial bonhomie, incisive inquisition, and smart/subversive humor. He is particularly known for his relentless on-stage exploration of his own relationships with family, girlfriends, and other stand-up comedians he has known and befriended over his many years in the business. WTF is wonderful and precious because it is the place where the American monologue becomes the American dialogue, where the riff and the harangue and the half-assed pitch are all accommodated and settled down and invited into a state of blessed relationship. Marc Maron is a cultural phenomenon. This unique, compelling, and insightful night of comedy is not to be missed.

Marc is the author of two books: The Jerusalem Syndrome: My Life as a Reluctant Messiah, and a collection of essays titled Attempting Normal, which was released by Spiegel and Grau in 2013. His first four albums, Not Sold Out, Tickets Still Available, Final Engagement, and This Has To Be Funny are comedy classics. Marc released his stand-up special Thinky Pain on Netflix in 2013 and as an album in 2014. His most recent special, More Later, premiered on Epix in December 2015.

For tickets ($55 Orchestra, $47.50 Mezz/Balc), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.