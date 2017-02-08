Letter: The real value of senior tax benefits

To the Editor:

The Town of Ridgefield grants senior citizens a flat $1,040 off their yearly tax bill.

There are about 1,100 elderly households and that calculates to about $1,150,000 in lost revenue.

The state does not make up that deficit; Ridgefielders make up that deficit in their tax bill, and that includes the seniors.

Thus, the real value of the benefit is actually between $800 and $900.

Granted, that is certainly better than nothing, but it is not all of $1,040.

Ponder this: If every resident of Ridgefield were elderly, then the benefit would go to $0.

James Photis