Letter: The real value of senior tax benefits

By The Ridgefield Press on February 8, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The Town of Ridgefield grants senior citizens a flat $1,040 off their yearly tax bill.

There are about 1,100 elderly households and that calculates to about $1,150,000 in lost revenue.

The state does not make up that deficit; Ridgefielders make up that deficit in their tax bill, and that includes the seniors.

Thus, the real value of the benefit is actually between $800 and $900.

Granted, that is certainly better than nothing, but it is not all of $1,040.

Ponder this: If every resident of Ridgefield were elderly, then the benefit would go to $0.

James Photis

