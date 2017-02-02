The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Aldrich garbage bags must go

By The Ridgefield Press on February 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Letters, News · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

When will Ridgefielders have the pleasure of seeing the unsightly black plastic garbage bags removed from the (now dead) trees at Aldrich Museum? Ridgefield prides itself as one of Connecticut’s tree cities. What a shame to see three trees visible from our Main Street killed with black plastic bags “for art sake.”

If a tree on downtown Main Street were treated in a way that would cause it to die would Ridgefielders stand by and let it happen? No!

I knew Larry Aldrich professionally back in the mid 1950s when he was in the fashion business in NYC and I can’t believe he would support destroying trees on his property.

Carolyn Meyers

Related posts:

  1. State looks to save all Main Street trees
  2. Letter: Better policy answer to town’s problems
  3. Letter: Be respectful of one another
  4. Letter: Let’s organize women’s march on Main Street

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Rep. Frey wants to prohibit elected officials from receiving state pension Next Post Allan “Bud” Buttrick Jr., Air Force veteran
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress