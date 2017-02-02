Letter: Aldrich garbage bags must go

To the Editor:

When will Ridgefielders have the pleasure of seeing the unsightly black plastic garbage bags removed from the (now dead) trees at Aldrich Museum? Ridgefield prides itself as one of Connecticut’s tree cities. What a shame to see three trees visible from our Main Street killed with black plastic bags “for art sake.”

If a tree on downtown Main Street were treated in a way that would cause it to die would Ridgefielders stand by and let it happen? No!

I knew Larry Aldrich professionally back in the mid 1950s when he was in the fashion business in NYC and I can’t believe he would support destroying trees on his property.

Carolyn Meyers