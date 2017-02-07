Letter: We have a problem

To the Editor:

Ladies and gentlemen of our new cabinet — you, and we, have a problem, a big problem.

Last Friday’s precipitous executive immigration/travel ban has caused so much difficulty that our country’s reputation has been severely tarnished. It is also highly possible that worldwide negative reaction will actually increase, not decrease, the possibility of danger in our future.

So, what to do? Due to your close working relationship with the president, you can do all within your ability to guide presidential deliberation toward thoughtful, constitutional action.

Can you also encourage significant reduction in childish, churlish tweets?

Bob Lenz