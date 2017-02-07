The Ridgefield Press

Letter: We have a problem

By The Ridgefield Press on February 7, 2017 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Ladies and gentlemen of our new cabinet — you, and we, have a problem, a big problem.

Last Friday’s precipitous executive immigration/travel ban has caused so much difficulty that our country’s reputation has been severely tarnished. It is also highly possible that worldwide negative reaction will actually increase, not decrease, the possibility of danger in our future.

So, what to do? Due to your close working relationship with the president, you can do all within your ability to guide presidential deliberation toward thoughtful, constitutional action.

Can you also encourage significant reduction in childish, churlish tweets?

Bob Lenz

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Trump rally, a second opinion
  2. Letter: Democratic criticism mystifying
  3. Letter: ‘Ambitious’ Trump, via Shakespeare
  4. Letter: GOP thanks those who supported ticket

Tags: ,

Previous Post Weather alert: Ridgefield schools on two-hour delay, freezing rain
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress