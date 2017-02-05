The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Thank you for listening

By The Ridgefield Press on February 5, 2017

To the Editor:

We want to thank Dr. Karen Baldwin, Dr. Stacey Gross and the Board of Education for listening to our heartfelt speeches and songs and grandfathering in our German students. We appreciate their understanding and applaud their decision to enable our children to complete four years of German study at Ridgefield High School. We hope they will take the additional step of preserving the award-winning program for future Ridgefield High School students. Act local, go global!

Caroline Chanin and Louis Haber

Sophia Haber (’19), Jeremy Haber (’23)

Hilly Haber (’06), Jimmy Haber (’09)

 

