Letter: Town Hall exhibit captures club’s spirit

To the Editor:

We invite all Ridgefielders to include a visit to Town Hall when business, shopping or lunch plans bring you into town. Do take a few moments to look at the two glass cases in the main lobby, where you will find a new exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, a group that has a long record of service to the people of Ridgefield. We hope you will find that this exhibit captures the spirit of volunteerism that has been central to the club’s history, and celebrates the women who have given back to the community in significant ways.

The exhibit is the work of six club members (see below), but celebrates the contributions of so many others, like Barbara Reardon, who has been Captain of the Day for countless Red Cross blood drives; Mary Morrisroe, who ensures that “Are You Okay” serves as a safety net for senior citizens who live alone; the late Evelyn Peeler, who was an early advocate of the townwide Holiday Gift Fund for Children; the dozens of members who coordinate the Annual Craft Fair, raising thousands of dollars for donations to town organizations, including the High School Scholarship Fund; and the generous women who collect needed goods for donation to the food pantry, our veterans, the Red Cross, the Danbury Women’s Center, and many other organizations.

Women of Ridgefield: Help keep volunteerism alive and join us!

Mary Bostwick

President