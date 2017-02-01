The Ridgefield Press

Police log: Three DUIs, evading

By Steve Coulter on February 1, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Three drunk drivers are written up in this week’s police log.

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Monday, Jan. 23, and Monday, Jan. 30:

Erratic driver

A Danbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive right at 7:15 p.m. on Ethan Allen Highway Friday, Jan. 27.

Police said Luis Suquillo-Llumiquina was observed driving erratically.

According to a report, he failed a field sobriety test.

Suquillo-Llumiquina was processed and released on a $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 9.

Drunk driving

A Danbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and operating with a suspended license at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on Danbury Road.

Police said Jose Villavicencio was observed driving erratically traveling southbound near the Ridgefield-Danbury line and was later pulled over on Danbury Road.

He was released by Ridgefield police on a $65 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Failure to appear

A Danbury man turned himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court at Ridgefield police headquarters around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Police said Geordanis Espinal was originally charged with evading from a previous car accident, but failed to appear at his appointed court date.

He was released by Ridgefield police on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DUI

A South Salem woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive right, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:23 a.m. on High Ridge Avenue Saturday, Jan. 21.

Police said Amanda Costello’s vehicle was observed swerving on the road.

According to a report, police found drug paraphernalia after searching the suspect’s car.

Costello failed a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene, police said.

She was processed and released at headquarters on a $50 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 2.

Monday, Jan. 23

11:30 a.m.: Animal-related matter, headquarters; 1:14 p.m.: Animal-related matter, Great Hill Road; 8:21: Disabled vehicle, Lost Mine Place; 8:58: Suspicious activity, Whipstick Road; 9:29: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9:00 a.m.: Animal-related matter, South Street; 4:54 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Mamanasco Road; 7:56: Pistol permits, headquarters; 8:12: Evading, headquarters; 10:22: Disabled vehicle, Danbury Road; 10:33: Disabled vehicle, Fox Hill Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:22 a.m.: Misconduct, headquarters; 12:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief, Fox Hill Drive; 12:48: Suspicious person, Mountain View Avenue; 1:40: Suspicious vehicle, Barlow Mountain Road

Thursday, Jan. 26

5:17 a.m.: Suspicious person, Danbury Road; 7:21: Accident, Danbury Road; 10:25: Criminal mischief, Beaver Brook Road; 10:33: Accident, Mimosa Circle; 11:36: Pistol permits, Mill View Terrace; 12:45 p.m.: Accident, North Salem Road; 1:19: Criminal mischief, North Salem Road; 4:48: Controlled substance violation, Pine Lake Road; 5:07: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road; 10:10: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 10:58: Frightened person, North Street; 11:49: Suspicious vehicle, South Salem Road

Friday, Jan. 27

8:13 a.m.: Misconduct, headquarters; 5:47 p.m.: Property dispute, Wilton Road West; 6:32: Vehicle complaint, Main Street; 8:17: Vehicle complaint, Topstone Road; 8:53: Property dispute, Main Street; 10:42: Death, South Salem Road

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:08 a.m.: Suspicious activity, Marshall Road; 4:06 p.m.: Concerned person, Danbury Road; 6:27: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 8:31: Concerned person, Riverside Drive; 8:51: Suspicious vehicle, Ramapoo Road

Sunday, Jan. 29

1:30 a.m.: Concerned person, headquarters; 10:47: Animal-related matter, Topstone Road; 12:04 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Maple Shade Road; 12:23: Animal-related matter, South Street; 2:26: Animal-related matter, South Street

Monday, Jan. 30

11:29 a.m.: Animal-related matter, North Salem Road; 1:26 p.m.: Tenant-landlord incident, Chestnut Hill Road; 2:01: Concerned person, Barrack Hill Road; 2:03: Accident, Grove Street; 3:02: Concerned person, Main Street; 3:16: Suspicious activity, Danbury Road; 3:40: Animal-related matter, Flat Rock Drive

Related posts:

  1. Police log: DUI arrest, fountain accident
  2. Police log: DUI, failure to appear, and assault
  3. Police log: Gas station burglar arrested, DUI on Main Street
  4. Police log: DUI crash; BB pistol and pot

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Spanierman manages famous jazz artist exhibition Next Post Letter: Let’s talk more, Rudy
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress