The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Monday, Jan. 23, and Monday, Jan. 30:

Erratic driver

A Danbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive right at 7:15 p.m. on Ethan Allen Highway Friday, Jan. 27.

Police said Luis Suquillo-Llumiquina was observed driving erratically.

According to a report, he failed a field sobriety test.

Suquillo-Llumiquina was processed and released on a $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 9.

Drunk driving

A Danbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and operating with a suspended license at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on Danbury Road.

Police said Jose Villavicencio was observed driving erratically traveling southbound near the Ridgefield-Danbury line and was later pulled over on Danbury Road.

He was released by Ridgefield police on a $65 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Failure to appear

A Danbury man turned himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court at Ridgefield police headquarters around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Police said Geordanis Espinal was originally charged with evading from a previous car accident, but failed to appear at his appointed court date.

He was released by Ridgefield police on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DUI

A South Salem woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive right, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:23 a.m. on High Ridge Avenue Saturday, Jan. 21.

Police said Amanda Costello’s vehicle was observed swerving on the road.

According to a report, police found drug paraphernalia after searching the suspect’s car.

Costello failed a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene, police said.

She was processed and released at headquarters on a $50 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 2.

Monday, Jan. 23

11:30 a.m.: Animal-related matter, headquarters; 1:14 p.m.: Animal-related matter, Great Hill Road; 8:21: Disabled vehicle, Lost Mine Place; 8:58: Suspicious activity, Whipstick Road; 9:29: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9:00 a.m.: Animal-related matter, South Street; 4:54 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Mamanasco Road; 7:56: Pistol permits, headquarters; 8:12: Evading, headquarters; 10:22: Disabled vehicle, Danbury Road; 10:33: Disabled vehicle, Fox Hill Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:22 a.m.: Misconduct, headquarters; 12:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief, Fox Hill Drive; 12:48: Suspicious person, Mountain View Avenue; 1:40: Suspicious vehicle, Barlow Mountain Road

Thursday, Jan. 26

5:17 a.m.: Suspicious person, Danbury Road; 7:21: Accident, Danbury Road; 10:25: Criminal mischief, Beaver Brook Road; 10:33: Accident, Mimosa Circle; 11:36: Pistol permits, Mill View Terrace; 12:45 p.m.: Accident, North Salem Road; 1:19: Criminal mischief, North Salem Road; 4:48: Controlled substance violation, Pine Lake Road; 5:07: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road; 10:10: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 10:58: Frightened person, North Street; 11:49: Suspicious vehicle, South Salem Road

Friday, Jan. 27

8:13 a.m.: Misconduct, headquarters; 5:47 p.m.: Property dispute, Wilton Road West; 6:32: Vehicle complaint, Main Street; 8:17: Vehicle complaint, Topstone Road; 8:53: Property dispute, Main Street; 10:42: Death, South Salem Road

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:08 a.m.: Suspicious activity, Marshall Road; 4:06 p.m.: Concerned person, Danbury Road; 6:27: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 8:31: Concerned person, Riverside Drive; 8:51: Suspicious vehicle, Ramapoo Road

Sunday, Jan. 29

1:30 a.m.: Concerned person, headquarters; 10:47: Animal-related matter, Topstone Road; 12:04 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Maple Shade Road; 12:23: Animal-related matter, South Street; 2:26: Animal-related matter, South Street

Monday, Jan. 30

11:29 a.m.: Animal-related matter, North Salem Road; 1:26 p.m.: Tenant-landlord incident, Chestnut Hill Road; 2:01: Concerned person, Barrack Hill Road; 2:03: Accident, Grove Street; 3:02: Concerned person, Main Street; 3:16: Suspicious activity, Danbury Road; 3:40: Animal-related matter, Flat Rock Drive