Thrift Shop: Vin et fromage

Winter is a wonderful time to relax and enjoy some vin et fromage (wine and cheese), and the Thrift Shop has many items to help you get started. For your seating pleasure, we have four new reversible chair pads in a sunny yellow fabric with clusters of grapes. For storage, there is a new wooden Ikea Hutten wine rack, which, after easy assembling, holds nine bottles of wine. You can use the glass decanter with etchings and gold accents to serve your favorite wine. And, if you happen to be serving a dessert wine, there are five matching cordial glasses. For your cheese selection, choose among five Fromages de France vintage plates, each depicting a different brand.

Need a reason for vin et fromage? How about Valentine’s Day or Mardi Gras? Decorations for both these holidays are on display in the Thrift Shop beginning today.

Stop by the Thrift Shop at 15 Catoonah Street Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 to gather your supplies. Remember to stop by the liquor and grocery store, too, to buy your favorite wine and cheese. A votre santé! Bon appétit!