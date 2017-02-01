Zoners wait to approve Golf Performance Center changes

Proposed renovations on golf greens and sand traps at the Golf Performance Center are on hold.

The Planning and Zoning Commission heard from golf course architect Tad King, who represents owner Roger Knick, at its Jan. 17 meeting.

“The application was looked at favorably, but we want to see all the conditions laid out and addressed before we vote and make a decision,” said assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell.

Those conditions include additional synthetic fabric used to protect water quality in nearby streams, using all-organic fertilizer and phosphorus only when putting in new grass, placing hay bales around the two catch basins, and adding more gravel to the construction entrance to prevent mud tracking onto the public road from vehicles leaving the site.

After these conditions are addressed, the board is expected to vote on the application.

The Golf Performance Center is located at 824 Ethan Allen Highway.