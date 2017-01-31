Constantine Maroulis takes Playhouse stage Thursday

The original Tony-nominated star of Rock of Ages, Constantine Maroulis, promises to bring the excitement of that smash Broadway hit to The Ridgefield Playhouse. Fans can rock out to classic jams, as well as Maroulis’ new original material from his upcoming album. Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity and Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series brings Constantine Maroulis and his band to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m.

The Broadway leading man is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter who is also known for his epic run as a finalist and rock and roll underdog during the heyday of “American Idol.”

Currently, Constantine is developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway’s revival of Deaf West’s Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, “Here I Come” and “She’s Just Rock N Roll,” from his upcoming album. Constantine recently closed out his starring role in the critically acclaimed Second Stage Theatre production of Friend Art. Kicking off the night is New York folk singer/songwriter Brian Dunne. With his sharp lyrical prowess and country-influenced vocals, Brian has played in the U.S. folk scene far and wide. Citing influences such as Bob Dylan, The Band, and Bruce Springsteen, one can hear his roots winding through the sound and style of his songwriting and performing. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Bailey’s Backyard for dinner the night of the show and receive 10% off when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for this fun night of music is Danbury’s 98Q.

Constantine first came to prominence as the beloved underdog on American Idol. His charisma, rock and roll edge, and astounding vocals wowed the judges, along with the 30 million viewers watching the show at home! His triumphant performances on Idol included some of the show’s most electrifying moments on TV, including his rendition of Queen’s epic “Bohemian Rhapsody”. He then secured his place in pop culture as a Broadway superstar, best known for his TONY-nominated role in Rock Of Ages. Now, for his third act, he begins an invigorating and promising new era with a bevy of intriguing projects, including putting the finishing touches on his most assured and swaggering solo music to date.

Constantine knew after American Idol he had a relatively limited window of opportunity to fortify his career. “I went into survival mode—I knew nothing would be handed to me,” he confides. It was by hustling, flying back and forth between New York and Los Angeles, working 12-hour days that he began to make headway. A show called Rock Of Ages with an unknown cast and unknown creatives came knocking. It had a great program of classic songs and a Constantine was instantly drawn in by the concept, and signed on. The show enjoyed a very successful run as one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time, culminating in a myriad of awards and critical acclaim for Constantine including a TONY-Award nomination, and firmly establishing him as a world-class performer. Constantine then went on to receive a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award for Rock Of Ages, as well as his work on the show Jekyll and Hyde.

For tickets, call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street.