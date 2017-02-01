The Ridgefield Press

Spanierman manages famous jazz artist exhibition

By The Ridgefield Press on February 1, 2017

Gavin Spanierman stands in front of Sam Middleton’s Jazz is Free As a Bird, 1972, at the GP Contemporary.

Ridgefield resident Gavin Spanierman is managing an exhibition of work by artist Sam Middleton — The Sam I Am is Collage.  

Spanierman, who serves as the managing director of GP Contemporary in New York City, said the exhibition reflects Middleton’s Harlem roots and the jazz that surrounded him during his upbringing.

“We are honored to present the first solo exhibition of Sam Middleton’s work in the United States,” he said. “The pieces selected for this show span three decades, demonstrating the progression of his artistry. His work personifies the concept of global art, while intertwined with his love of music.”

The exhibition opens Wednesday, Feb. 1, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 25.  

For more information, visit www.gpcontemporary.com

