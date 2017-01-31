Citizen Police Academy begins again March 28

The Citizen Police Academy returns for its third year Tuesday, March 28, to connect the community and the police by educating participants about various aspects of police work.

Participants will gain insight into how their police department works and provides services to the community.

Crime scene investigation, firearms, TASER, speed enforcement, DUI enforcement, search and seizure and department history — this is just some of the content that will be taught at the academy, which meets every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks.

Classes will be held at police headquarters located at 76 East Ridge Rd.

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old at the time of application and should live or work in Ridgefield.

To apply, send us a request for an application at rpddot@ridgefieldct.org. Or go to the town’s website at www.ridgefieldct.org, click on forms and documents at the top of the page, scroll down to police, click view all and the application form will be the third form listed.