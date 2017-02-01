ROARings: Play ball with Brady

When Brady, a beagle mix, first came to ROAR from South Carolina, he won my heart instantly. The minute I opened his kennel door for a walk, he jumped up and hugged me around the neck. He is very sweet, super smart and just loves being with other dogs and people — the more hugs and petting the better!

Fetch is his game of choice, and he can run endlessly around the yard catching the ball — sometimes in mid-air — and returning it for another round. He really loves it when there are two balls in play — double the fun. At 18 months old, Brady is still a bit of a baby, and will need lots of attention and training to bring out his beagle best. He will fit nicely into a family with another dog who loves to play rough and tumble doggy games.

If you are looking for a happy bundle of energy to play ball and then cuddle with, he’s your guy. Like all of ROAR’s animals, Brady has been neutered and is up to date on all his vaccinations. Come meet him at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, located at 45 South Street, Ridgefield. We are open Sundays 12 to 2, Mondays 11 to 3, Thursdays and Fridays 11 to 3 and 6 to 8, and Saturdays 11 to 3. For more information, visit roar-ridgefield.org or call 203-438-0158.