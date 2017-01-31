Art raffle at Sarah’s Wine Bar

Hans Fischer’s painting Evening in the Park will be on display at Sarah’s Wine Bar, at a meet-the-artist cocktail party on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. to kick off the League of Women Voters annual art raffle fund-raiser.

Fischer, a Ridgefield artist and member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, has donated the artwork that he created specifically for the league.

The event is free with a cash bar. The drawing for the painting, valued at $2,400, will be Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m. at Gallo Ristorante during a guest bartending event in support of the league. The winner need not be present. For information and raffle tickets ($5), call Amanda Cordano at 203-313-9930.