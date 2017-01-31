Ridgefield happenings: Movement classes, First Fridays, and mystery writers

Aldrich celebrates 10 years of First Fridays

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its social series, First Fridays, with a cocktail party on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the museum.

The Shovel Ready String Band will take the stage, while Litchfield Distillery hosts an on-site spirits tasting. Festivities will be the caterer for the event series.

The Aldrich’s Site Lines exhibition series, featuring David Brooks, Kim Jones, Peter Liversidge, and Virginia Overton, will be on view until Feb. 5.

Tickets are available at the door for $20, $15 for members, free for $250+ members. For questions, contact Jamie Pearl at 203-438-4519, ext. 118, or jpearl@aldrichart.org

Art and knitting

Art and knitting classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Day and evening sessions are available.

Painting Better Than You Think starts Wednesday, Feb. 1 (6 sessions; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $128).

Explore the Mediums starts Monday, Feb. 6 (6 sessions; 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.; $128).

Studio Knitting for All starts Tuesday, Feb. 7 (7 sessions; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $149).

Drawing for Beginners starts Thursday, Feb. 8 (7 sessions; 10 to 12 noon; $149) or Monday, Feb. 6 (6 sessions; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $128).

Beginning Digital Photography starts Monday, Feb. 27 (5 sessions; 7 to 9 p.m.; $109).

Decorative painting techniques, crochet, and jewelry classes are also available. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Art display to aid cancer families

The Silver Platter Foundation is sponsoring the second annual Canvases for Cancer, an art show fund-raiser, where personally painted artwork will be displayed at the Ridgefield Recreation Center throughout February.

The foundation, a non-profit organization created by Ridgefield resident Rachel Langberg, benefits families affected by blood cancers.

“Everyone has their own inner artist waiting to be released and all paintings will be displayed proudly regardless of artistic ability,” Langberg said.

Completed paintings may be dropped off at the front desk of the center through Feb. 1. An opening night artists reception is planned for Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8.

For more information, contact Rachel Langberg at Rachel@SilverPlatterFoundation.org or visit silverPlatterFoundation.org

Computer classes

Technology, apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings, and weekends. February classes include:

Intro to Photoshop Elements (Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 30 and 31 and Feb. 7; 7 to 9 p.m.; $122).

iPhone and iPad Photography (Thursday, Feb. 2; 7 to 9 p.m.; $44).

Excel Intro (Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Thursday, March 2 and 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.; $82).

Excel Intermediate (Tuesday/Wednesday., Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; 10 to 12:30 p.m., or Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 to 3:30 p.m.; $102).

Excel Advanced (Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 15; 10 to 12:30 p.m., or Saturday, March 4, 10 to 3:30 p.m.; $102).

Windows 10 Basics (Friday, Feb. 3; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; $44).

Microsoft Office Skills — Word, Excel, PowerPoint Basics (Friday, March 3, 10 and 17; 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.; $122).

Windows File Management (Tuesday, March 7; 10 to noon; $44).

Using Social Networks (Friday, March 10; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; $44).

Tutorials plus Using Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, eBay, iPhone, iPad, Google Docs, Access, Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Movement classes

Cardio workouts, Pilates, Zumba, yoga, tai chi, and dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Yoga classes include Morning Kickstart Yoga, Monday, Jan. 30 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and Wednesday, Feb. 1 (8:15 to 9:30 a.m.), Yoga Nidra, Wednesday, Feb. 8 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.), and Yoga for Everybody, Monday, Feb. 13 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Qi Three (a fusion of yoga, tai chi and Pilates) starts Tuesday, Jan. 31 (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.).

Cardio and workout classes include Body Precision, Tuesday, Feb. 7 (6 to 7 p.m.), Zumba, Monday, Feb. 6 (6 to 7 p.m.), Zumba plus Stretch and Tone, Wednesday, Feb. 8 (6 to 7 p.m.).

Pilates classes include Pilates/Abs of Steel, Monday, Feb. 6 (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.), Pilates/Fab Abs, Wednesday, Feb. 8 (6 to 7 p.m.).

Tai Chi, Ballroom Dance, West Coast Swing and Qi Gong are also available. Classes meet five to nine sessions and cost $62 to $108. Advance registration required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Mystery writers to give library talk

Two local mystery writers, Jean E. Cullander and Dorothy Hayes, will speak about their recently released mystery novels at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Cullander’s debut mystery novel, The Train to Skeleton Coast, was a finalist in the international Eludia 2015 book award competition.

Hayes, a staff writer for Connecticut newspapers, will talk about her latest novel, Keys to Nowhere.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event. For more information and to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Real estate licensing class

The next Real Estate Principles and Practices licensing class, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, starts Monday, Feb. 13. The 60-hour course meets the requirements to take the sales associate exam. Instructor is Terry Hastings.

The class meets at the Venus municipal building on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 13-May 3 (no class Feb. 20 or April 10 and 12; weather makeups added to the end of the session), from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuition, including two texts, is $449. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $371. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Songwriting scholarships

The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering scholarships for teens and adults to learn songwriting with musician Kevin Briody. In the class, students will have a Q&A with artists in the upcoming Doyle Coffin Architecture singer-songwriter series.

The class meets on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Feb. 2-March 23. Tuition for this eight-week workshop is $240. Aspiring songwriters may apply for a scholarship by emailing Julie Paltauf at Julie@ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Substance abuse is topic of forum

Two town organizations are sponsoring a program, Eyes Wide Open: A Community Forum About Substance Abuse, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Ridgefield Library, the forum will include professionals in the areas of treatment, law enforcement, and community education, and a person in recovery.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Baldwin will make opening remarks followed by a panel discussion and a question period.

For more information, contact Laura Cleary at 203-431-1893, coalition@ridgefieldcr.org or Tizzie Mantione at tmantione@gmail.com

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org