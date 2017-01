Docent training for Keeler Tavern Museum will begin Monday, Feb. 13. Docents dress in period clothing and guide visitors through the former tavern, hotel, and summer estate.

Docents volunteer at least once a month on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday afternoons. Call the museum office at 203-438-5485 or email info@keelertavernmuseum.org to sign up for training. Contact the office for alternate training dates.