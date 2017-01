Reynolds & Rowella announced the hiring of Katie Hall, Tori Maxwell, Greg Sandor, Alpana Marwah, Marilyn Ferris, and Vicky Zhang last week. The firm has offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan.

Ferris will serve as a tax manager in the Ridgefield office. She will work alongside Hall, Marwah and Maxwell in Ridgefield.

Sandor, who worked as a seasonal tax preparer for the firm in 2015, joins Reynolds & Rowella full-time in New Canaan. He will work alongside Zhang.