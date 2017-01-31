Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 18-25

Nine houses and one condominium worth a total of $6,207,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25. The town received $15,518 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

47 New Street: Ryan McCaffrey of Philadelphia, Pa., to Maureen Fawcett of Brookfield, Jan. 18, $585,000.

32 Harding Drive: Susan Bahr to Jeanne Pinto of White Plains, N.Y., Jan. 18, $315,000.

36 Old Trolley Road: Marc Francoisa to Mary Ellen Palmiotto, Jan. 19, $1,006,000.

197 Farmingville Road: Stephen Mucchetti to David Maceira of Bedford, N.Y., Jan. 19, $1,000,000.

155 Limestone Road: Leslie Spencer to Joshua Weinshank of Stamford, Jan. 20, $606,000.

427 Ridgebury Road: James Nejati to Donald Rossi of North Salem, N.Y., Jan. 20, $780,000.

76 Holmes Road: Peter Murray to Xiaoqi Han of Danbury, Jan. 20, $700,000.

13 Sugarloaf Mountain Road: James Philbin to Nathaniel Goossen of South Salem, N.Y., Jan. 20, $510,000.

570 Danbury Road, Unit 3 (Village at Ridgefield): Angela Macchiarulo to Michael and Christine Preston, Jan. 23, $313,500.

39 Clearview Drive: Lindsay Parker and Doris Lopez of Santiago, Chile, to Nicholas and Kiera Friedman, Jan. 23, $392,000.