Emma M. Boyce, 72, of Ridgefield, died Sunday, Jan. 29. She was the wife of the late Walter D. Boyce, who died in 2014.

Boyce was born in Queens, N.Y. on March 30, 1944; a daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Lloyd) Schimanski.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 50 years, Boyce was a salesperson for both Squash’s and Hay Day of Ridgefield. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Mrs. Boyce was also active in the Owls Club of Ridgefield.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda J. Hicks and her husband, Shaun of Bridgeport; a granddaughter, Erin Hicks and a sister, Linda Rhode.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

