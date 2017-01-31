Ridgefield area schools to be dismissed early Tuesday

Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Academy, Saint Mary School and The Wooster School all have an early dismissal due to inclement weather Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ridgefield High School will be let out at 10:30 a.m., the two middle schools will be let out at 11:05 a.m., and students at Branchville, Ridgebury, and Scotland elementary schools will leave at 11:40 a.m.

Students at the last three elementary schools — Veterans Park, Farmingville, and Barlow Mountain — will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

At Ridgefield Academy, preschool students will dismiss at 11 a.m. All other students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Wooster School will have an early dismissal at noon.

At Saint Mary School, kindergarten through eighth grade students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and all preschool programs will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. All after school activities are cancelled.