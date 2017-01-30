The Ridgefield Press

Emma M. Boyce, 72

By The Ridgefield Press on January 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Emma M. Boyce, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 29.

Boyce, a Ridgefield resident, is the wife of the late Walter D. Boyce and mother of Amanda J. Hicks.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ROAR seeks owner for lost dog Next Post Editorial: Main Street concerns
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress