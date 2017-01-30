Emma M. Boyce, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 29.
Emma M. Boyce, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 29.
Boyce, a Ridgefield resident, is the wife of the late Walter D. Boyce and mother of Amanda J. Hicks.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home.
