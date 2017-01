Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) and Weston Animal Control are looking for the owner of a lost golden retriever that was found near the Ridgefield-Redding border Sunday, Jan. 29.

Dave Coles from Ridgefield Animal Control is out right now and Weston Animal Control is taking over until he’s back

Contact Weston Animal Control at 203-222-2600 with any information about this elderly female dog.