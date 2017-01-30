Alternating one-way traffic returns to Route 35 Wednesday through Friday

Alternating one-way traffic is scheduled at the state’s Route 35 construction site Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 3.

Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s transportation department, told The Press Monday, Jan. 30, the delays will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between the Fox Hill Condos entrance and the rec center driveway.

Lane-shifting started at the Route 35 bridge project three weeks ago, and will be accompanied by occasional alternating one-way traffic.

The first major lane shift took place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Describing the overall plans, Wodjenski said northbound traffic was being transferred to the temporary bridge lane that has been built beside the Fox Hill pond. Southbound traffic was to remain in its traditional lane while some repairs are done in the northbound lane, but traffic was then to be shifted into what is now the northbound lane.

All activities are weather permitting, he said.