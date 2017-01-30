Sylvia Y. Arena, 86 former resident

Sylvia Y. Arena (née Galella), 86, a former resident of Stamford and Ridgefield passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Plantsville, CT. She was born in Stamford on July 29, 1930 to the late James and Yolanda (Cimbalo) Galella.

Sylvia was a graduate of Stamford High School, Class of 1948 and lived in Stamford for 30 years before moving to Ridgefield in 1962 where she resided for over 50 years with her late husband, Joseph Arena. She was a secretary for the Ridgefield, CT Public Schools from 1976 until her retirement in 1996 and was an active member of the Ridgefield Senior Center, the Local Chapter of AARP, a volunteer for the Visiting Nurse Association of Ridgefield and also the St. Mary’s Church Fair Committee of Ridgefield. Sylvia had a passion for cooking great Italian meals for her family and friends. She also loved knitting, family visits, and listening to her favorite Italian music radio show on Sundays.

Survived by her loving children, Carl Arena and his wife Gail of Oak Ridge, NJ; Alan Arena and his wife Betty of Stafford, VA; and Suzanne Berg and her husband Jay of Shelton, CT, as well as her grandchildren, Elizabeth Jordan and her husband, James; Jessica Arena; Chelsea Arena; Marissa Berg; and also three great grandchildren – Patrick, Connor, and Savannah Jordan.

Besides her parents, Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph R. Arena and brother Michael Galella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Sylvia Arena’s name to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut, 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Arena family with the arrangements.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com