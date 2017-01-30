Ann Mineo, 82

Ann Mineo, age 82, died peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Ann was born Dec. 27,1934 in Bronx, N.Y., daughter of Michael and Julia Drago. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Victor Mineo who passed away in July 2015. Ann is survived by her daughters Josephine Mineo of Redding and Victoria Mineo Cory and her husband Frank Cory of Brookfield. She is survived by her grandchildren Alex and Rachel Cory of Brookfield. She is survived by her sister in law Diana Drago and niece Julie Ann Drago, her nephew Thomas Laruccia and grand niece Christina Laruccia.

Keeping the family bond was Ann’s love. She enjoyed people, entertaining and loved spending her Sunday mornings calling family and friends. Ann made a career in education as a teacher’s aide and then as the registrar at Pace University in Pleasantville N.Y. for over 14 years.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810. Hospice has taken care of the family on several occasions and is a wonderful organization. Ann will be truly missed by her family, friends and peers. She and Victor were amazing parents and loving couple. They are together again.