Watch FCIAC indoor track and cheerleading championships live this week

By The Ridgefield Press on January 29, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, Schools, Sports · 0 Comments

Tigers runner Katherine Jasminski will represent Ridgefield High School at the FCIAC indoor track and field Championships Thursday in New Haven.

The winter FCIAC postseason gets started live on the HAN Network this week with wall-to-wall live video coverage of the indoor track and field finals and cheerleading finals.
You can also watch Darien vs. New Canaan and Stamford vs. Greenwich boys hockey and Central vs. Wilton girls basketball. Also check out HAN Network’s daily news, lifestyle, sports talk and other studio programming.
This week’s game schedule includes:
Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.: Stamford vs. Greenwich boys hockey
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:10 p.m.: FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships
Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Bridgeport Central vs. Wilton girls basketball
Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.: FCIAC Cheerleading Championships
Sat, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.: New Canaan vs. Darien boys hockey

