Watch FCIAC indoor track and cheerleading championships live this week

The winter FCIAC postseason gets started live on the HAN Network this week with wall-to-wall live video coverage of the indoor track and field finals and cheerleading finals.
You can also watch Darien vs. New Canaan and Stamford vs. Greenwich boys hockey and Central vs. Wilton girls basketball. Also check out HAN Network’s daily news, lifestyle, sports talk and other studio programming.
This week’s game schedule includes:
Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.: Stamford vs. Greenwich boys hockey
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:10 p.m.: FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships
Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Bridgeport Central vs. Wilton girls basketball
Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.: FCIAC Cheerleading Championships
Sat, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.: New Canaan vs. Darien boys hockey
To watch, click here. Or copy and paste the following link: http://live.han.network/this-week-on-han-fciac-track-and-cheerleading-championships-darien-new-canaan-hockey/
