William H. Masters,19

William Henry Masters, 19, son of Paul and Di (Bartlett) Masters; brother of Samuel, Julia, Claire, Anna, Izzy and Charlotte, grandson of Gan and Jack Rogero, nephew, cousin and friend, died on Friday, January 27, 2017. Friends will be received at the Lounsbury House; Ridgefield Community Center, 316 Main St., Ridgefield on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 3PM to 5PM with Remarks of Remembrance at 3:45PM. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choosing. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.

