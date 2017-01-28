Saturday roundup: Ridgefield boys hockey routs Wilton

On a busy Saturday, the Ridgefield High boys hockey team provided the most dominating performance.

The Tigers scored six goals in the first period and went on to blank arch-rival Wilton, 7-0, at the Winter Garden Arena. Ridgefield, which is ranked first in the state, raised its record to 10-1 with its ninth straight victory.

Three other Ridgefield squads were also in action on Saturday: The host RHS wrestling team finished ninth at the Ridgefield Challenge, while the RHS girls were third and the RHS boys fourth at the FCIAC West Division indoor track and field championship meets in Westport.

Seven players — Jeff Pracella, Ty Fujitani, Del Irving, Kieran McGowan, Jack Stafford, Harrison Chuma, and Ben Giangrosso — scored goals for the RHS boys hockey team in its rout of Wilton.

Making his first varsity start, freshman Jack Rahlfs got the shutout in goal for the Tigers.

Competing at the Ridgefield Challenge, the host RHS wrestling team placed ninth (in a field of 17) with 59 points.

Jesse Walker had the Tigers’ best finish, as he took third at 126 pounds. Teammates Liam Courtney (152 pounds) and Brian Showstead (160) each placed fourth in their respective weight classes.

At the FCIAC West Division indoor track championships, the RHS girls finished third with 80 points and the RHS boys were fourth with 46 points.

The Ridgefield girls won three events. Brianna McGill prevailed in the the shot put (34’11”); Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Jennifer Paul and Alexandra Damron triumphed in the 4×240 relay (2:19.70); and Caitlin Slaminko, Elizabeth Jasminski, Julia Hergenrother and Emma Langis were victorious in the 4×800 relay (10:19.68).

Adding second-place finishes were Josephine Simon in the 50-meter hurdles (8.35) and the 50-meter dash (7.13), Damron in the 300-meter dash (43.50), and Anna Landler in the long jump (15’9″).

The Ridgefield boys had their best showing in the shot put, as Lucas Furneri finished second (41’10.5″) and Justin Showstead was third (41’8.5″).