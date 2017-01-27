Girls hoop: Ridgefield tops Darien for eighth straight win

Holding Darien to 15 second-half points, the Ridgefield High girls basketball team got its eighth straight win Friday night, defeating the Blue Wave, 57-39, in Ridgefield.

Through two quarters, the game was closer than expected. Ridgefield led 15-12 at the end of the opening period and 29-24 at halftime.

But the Tigers outscored Darien, 14-7, in the third quarter to go ahead, 43-31, heading into the final eight minutes. Ridgefield then continued to extend its lead in the fourth period.

“Great teams win when they don’t play particularly well,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo, after the Tigers improved their record to 12-1 with the triumph. “Our first half, we didn’t rebound and we turned the ball over a lot. We knew we didn’t play well in the first half, but we came out strong in the third quarter. Effort is never the issue, it’s execution.”

Caroline Curnal (16), Grace Goodwin (15) and Meaghan O’Hara (11) combined for 42 of Ridgefield’s 57 points.

Julia Middlebrook added six points and Elizabeth Middlebrook had four points.

Curnal contributed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Elizabeth Middlebrook grabbed nine boards and O’Hara had eight.

Goodwin added four assists, and she and Elizabeth Middlebrook each had four steals.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed to this story.