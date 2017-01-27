Ridgefield boys swim team dominates Fairfield

Anyone who glances at the final score might think the meet was fairly close.

It wasn’t.

Officially, the Ridgefield High boys swim team’s home victory over the Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe combined squad on Wednesday came by 20 points, 93-73. But that was only because of the Tigers’ generosity.

Finishing first in the opening eight events — and sweeping the top-three places in three of those races — Ridgefield amassed a 93-23 lead. The Tigers then swam exhibition (no points) in the final four events, allowing Fairfield to tack on 50 unanswered points.

The victory stopped a two-meet slide for Ridgefield, which evened its record at 4-4 with two regular-season contests remaining.

In his second meet since returning from an injury, senior Luke Wang won two individual events for the Tigers. Classmate Liam Riebling also triumphed in two individual races and swam on a first-place relay.

Wang’s victories came in the 200 freestyle (2:06.85) and the 100 freestyle (56.40). Riebling won the 50 freestyle (25.46) and the 100 butterfly (56.40), and he combined with Will Bryant, AJ Bornstein and Kieran Smith to prevail in the 200 medley relay (1:54.57).

Also finishing first for Ridgefield were Bornstein in the 200 individual medley (2:23.57), Caitlin Inall in the diving competition (208.90 points), and Smith in the 400 freestyle (4:09.88).

Supplying second-place finishes were Jared Nussbaum in the 200 freestyle (2:08.83), Bryant in the 200 IM (2:27.73), Alex Burns in the 50 freestyle (27.09), James DeMatteo in the 100 butterfly (1:09.34), Luke Hruska in the 100 freestyle (57.87), and Trey O’Malley in the 400 freestyle (4:46.46).

DeMatteo, Hruska, Burns and O’Malley teamed to finish second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.43.

Placing third for the Tigers were Jack Coughlin in the 200 IM (2:38.38), Vidur Hareesh in the 100 butterfly (1:10.31), and Brennan Ward in the 400 freestyle (5:10.33).