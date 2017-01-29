Paccadolmi honors awarded

The 2016 Paccadolmi Awards were given out on Dec. 4 during a special holiday gathering of library supporters and friends. The awards are named in honor of Phyllis Paccadolmi, Miss P to the generations of Ridgefielders she knew during more than five decades with the Ridgefield Library. This year’s honorees are Ellen Burns and Darwin Ellis, owners of Books on the Common, and Theresa Miller and Julie Yaun.

Ellen and Darwin support our many author talks with book sales, promotion, and a true love of contemporary books and authors. They have donated an untold number of gift certificates and grand prize shopping sprees for our summer reading programs for all ages and have been active participants in several community-wide reading initiatives. Since 2005 they have hosted Library Days at Books on the Common during Thanksgiving weekend, engaging local shoppers and library users in a campaign to earn donations from the store for the Ridgefield Library.

For the three years since our first Great Expectations gala, Julie and Theresa have been the backbone of this major fund-raising effort, gracefully yet firmly organizing a multitude of logistics, from table layout to valet parking. Thanks to Theresa and Julie and their committee, these events are uniquely entertaining, smooth-running and financially successful.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, and [email protected]