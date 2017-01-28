The Ridgefield Press

Artist Jack Whitten to get Aldrich A2A award

Artist Jack Whitten will receive the third annual A2A award at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s annual gala benefit and auction on May 6.  

Founder Larry Aldrich has championed Whitten’s abstract artwork and purchased the painting Shadows for his collection in 1971.

“Larry was a strong supporter of my work; he helped me gain critical visual exposure in the early 70s. He was a great example of someone who put action to his words and supported artists regardless of color or gender. We need more people like him,” said Whitten.

Whitten recently received the 2016 National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

Past recipients include Tom Sachs and Jackie Winsor.

