The Commodores will headline Playhouse Valentine’s Day gala

Dance the night away with the Grammy Award-winning Commodores at the Ridgefield Playhouse Feb. 14.

At the annual Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Gala, guests will enjoy a date night to remember, starting at 6 p.m. in the lobby, complete with a complimentary glass of champagne and dessert, and a chance to win spectacular raffle prizes from our generous event sponsors. At 8pm, the fun-filled night continues in the theater with a live auction followed by an unforgettable performance by the Masters of Motown – the Commodores!

Romance-themed raffle prizes will include a “Pamper Yourself” $750 gift certificate from Adam Broderick Salon & Spa; an Honora yellow freshwater cultured pearl necklace courtesy of Craig’s Fine Jewelry; and a night out on the town including tickets to a Ridgefield Playhouse show of your choice, dinner for two, and a chauffeured BMW for the evening courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield.

Additional support for the Ridgefield Playhouse Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Gala is being provided by All Season Party and Tent Rentals, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, and Chloe Wine Collection.

For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The group is credited with selling more than 60 million records for Motown, have had seven number one songs and a host of other Top Ten hits on the Billboard charts, and boast a vast catalog including more than 50 albums. The Commodores received their first Grammy nomination in 1978 for “Easy” and two other nominations in 1979 for “Natural High” and “Three Times A Lady.” In the 1980’s, they were nominated five more times before winning their first Grammy in 1986 for “Nightshift,” a song which payed tribute to late soul singers Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. In recent years, the Commodores have re-recorded their 20 greatest hits as Commodores Hits Vol. I & II, recorded the live album and DVD Commodores Live! and produced a Christmas album titled Commodores Christmas. They’ve also been inducted into The Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

For tickets ($135), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield..