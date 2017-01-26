Ridgefield BandJam entry deadline is Feb. 25

Do you have the talent to win BandJam 2017 at The Ridgefield Playhouse?

Now in its 8th year — Ridgefield BandJam 2017 brings the best local middle and high school rockers to the stage for a chance to make it big by winning Ridgefield BandJam.

The entry deadline is February 25 – all entry details can be found at RidgefieldBandJam.com.

This year’s competition will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Live tryouts for the 16 semi-finalist bands will take place at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13 for high school bands and Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. for middle school bands. What began as a charity event for The Playhouse has become a much anticipated competition where middle school and high school students perform before a panel of industry professionals for the title of BandJam Winner.

Finalists in both categories will compete for the coveted titles on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. when BandJam 2017 rocks the house. Ridgefield BandJam was created by kids as a fundraiser for The Ridgefield Playhouse, a premiere not-for-profit performing arts center in Ridgefield. BandJam has proven to be a highly anticipated annual community event that raises significant funds for the Playhouse.

This year’s BandJam is presented by Mountain Dew and sponsored by Bach To Rock, The Enchanted Garden and Ridgefield Music.

Musical direction by The Music Shed, video production by pda films, and is powered by Guitar Center.

Who says you have to be an adult to make a difference and get things done? After learning that the not-for-profit Ridgefield Playhouse was struggling, three Ridgefield boys wanted to do something to help. Cole Butchen, Michael Rosamilia and Tucker Hearon created a benefit event called “Ridgefield BandJam,” which was born in 2010. This talent competition was created not just for Ridgefield students but to any area high school and middle school bands who believe they can rock. Under Playhouse leadership, the boys continued to spread awareness of BandJam, seeing it grow year to year since its inception. Passionate about supporting the Ridgefield Playhouse, they have raised over $120,000 through 2016. With all three boys off at college, the torch has been passed to a new group of amazing, community minded kids. Paige Hearon, Jake Goldsmith, Will Rosenthal and Austin Stietzel. The competition will continue in 2017 with local area bands submitting their original and/or cover tune recordings. Things heat up when 16 semi-finalist bands are selected during live tryouts at the Playhouse in March performing before a panel of judges. Eight finalist bands are then selected to compete in the finals in May. 100% of all proceeds from this event will go directly to support the Playhouse.

For tickets to BandJam ($20, Students $15), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.