Thrift Shop: How interesting — wedding ducks

There are a few show-stoppers in the Thrift Shop this week. The most unique by far is the dog wizard marionette. I’m not entirely sure that is a correct description, but it’s the best I can do — a dog in a burgundy Victorian-type gown/cape with a scepter, oh, and human hands. How interesting!

Some unique vintage items are also available this week. The fully functional metal bingo cage spinner complete with wooden balls is a nice looking piece and a great conversation starter. The calendar girl tray (looks like a 1940s Miss Hawaii) and a petite tray with a framed picture of an old English garden would look at home on a wall or a table.

The wedding ducks come complete with their own interesting story. They represent a Korean custom of bringing peace and love to marriage.

Add some interest to your home with a unique purchase from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. We’re open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.

The Thrift Shop gives about $150,000 annually to 40 local charitable organizations through the sale of items generously donated by members of our community. How interesting!