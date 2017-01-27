Fountain Music Series presents Sperry Sisters Sunday

Now in its 21st season, the Fountain Music Series will begin with the Sperry Sisters, on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church.

The sisters, Faith Ferry, Rachel Langdon, Elizabeth Brown, and Christine Sperry, will present their life in song through a musical journey. The church’s minister of music, Edwin R. Taylor, Faith’s husband, will serve as their accompanist. “I look forward to sharing with our church family and our Fountain Music Series audience a bit of the blessing I have experienced over the years in this singing family,” said Taylor.

For more information, visit firstcongregational.com or call 203-438-8077.