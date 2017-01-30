The Ridgefield Press

Recreation Notes: Feel-good workshops

By Kathy Fassman on January 30, 2017

You are invited to a workshop on Trigger Point Therapy presented by Dr. Christopher Mascetta on Thursday, Feb. 9, from noon to 1 at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Come learn what pressure points are and how and why they develop. You will also learn how to locate a pressure point, as well as techniques for treating them, including a portion on foam rollers. Mascetta will provide a half-hour PowerPoint presentation followed by a hands-on workshop to help demonstrate the skills you have learned and how to utilize them at home.

Our lives are very busy. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like if you were to just stop in the middle of your day to sit, breathe and peacefully observe? You are invited to Essential Oil Yoga on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center. At this workshop, you will learn how therapeutic grade essential oils and simple yoga techniques can help you to de-stress and detox your body. The presenter is Isabel Chase, a wellness advocate, yoga instructor, and essential oil educator. Both workshops are part of the Wellness Education Series and are free for Recreation Center members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required: 203-431-2755 or [email protected]

