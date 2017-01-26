Founders Hall to host ‘schools of today’ talk Monday

Your PTA days may be over but you are still an important stakeholder in the Ridgefield public schools. Come learn about key aspects of contemporary education in our schools in a seminar at Founders Hall on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin, assistant superintendent Dr. Kimberly Beck, and director of technology and operations Dr. Robert Miller will show you how our schools are preparing students to be “future-ready.” It’s safe to say that the classroom has changed significantly since you or your children were students.

Part of their presentation will include demonstrations of Chromebooks, laptop computers designed for use primarily while connected to the Internet. As part of a new online learning initiative, all Ridgefield middle schoolers now use Chromebooks for research, writing, collaborating with classmates, and communicating with teachers and classmates. According to Baldwin, it’s not just technology but also new ways of teaching and learning that are creating a dynamic environment for students. So this team of district leaders will also discuss current methods of teacher training. Time permitting, they will address other current issues and challenges in education today.

Seminar: Scams, How to Identify and Avoid Them, Friday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m.