Community Center: Ladies Night rescheduled to March 16

Ladies Night for tonight has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., so mark your calendars and plan on celebrating an early St. Patrick’s Day with us!

Looking for something for your children to do this summer? Visit us on Wednesday, March 22 (snow date, March 23) for our Camp Fair. We will have over 20 camps here for two sessions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come check them out and check summer planning off your list.

We are so excited to host Bunny Brunch again this year on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. Join us for a delicious buffet and have your photo taken with the bunny! Adults $35 per person, $20 per child or purchase a Family Four Pack for $99. Price includes buffet, Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and photo with bunny. Make your reservation on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, under the calendar section.

Planning is underway for our annual BBQ and Family Fair! Save the date, May 6 and 7, for what will be a full weekend of family fun. Information is available on our website.

It’s time to plan your spring parties, and as always, we are happy to help! Call us at 203-438-6962.